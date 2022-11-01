Purdue Men's Basketball names starting line up for exhibition game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue men's basketball will take Mackey arena for its first game this season tomorrow. The match up is an exhibition game against Truman State.
The question on most people's minds going into this game is, Who will be the starting five?
Head coach Matt Painter said that Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Freshmen Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith will be the starting 5 for tomorrow's game. He mentions this was the starting 5 during a secret scrimmage against Cincinnati this past weekend.
When talking about his decision on a starting line up Painter mentions he wanted to build a line up around Zach Edey.
Knowing that Edey will make a big impact this season it was important to put guys on the court that work well with the 7 foot 4 center.
While Painter named the starting 5 for tomorrow's game, he made it clear it's not a set starting 5 for the rest of the season.
“There's nothing concrete about it. You know what I mean? It's not one of those things where this is my starting lineup, this is where we're going. You know those guys really decide that. Sometimes your 5 best guys aren't always together… It's kind of how you feel things mesh. We have seven new players with four true freshmen, two red shirt freshmen and then a 5th year, 6th year grad transfer. And so like they've been in games before, they've been in those situations but not at Purdue,” Matt Painter said.
Tomorrow's sold out game against Truman State will tip off at 7 p.m ET.