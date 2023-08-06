Purdue men's basketball leaves for Europe

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue men's basketball team leaves for their 11 day European trip on Monday, Aug. 7.
The Boilers will play games on August 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th.
The other days will include stops such as the Dachau Concentration Camp, a Munich city tour, a Vienna city tour, Lake Como and a boat tour from Vienna to Bratislava.
Zach Edey will not be with the Boilermakers in Europe, as he will be competing with Canada’s National Team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
He will be with Team Canada from July 31 to Sept. 11.
Canada’s National Team will play games in Germany and Spain before traveling to Indonesia for the World Cup.
The medal round will be in Manila, Philippines from Sept. 6 to 10.
Live Stream links for Purdue's European games:
- August 9 Live Stream: https://flosports.link/44uXDKQ
- August 10 Live Stream: https://flosports.link/3K8Z0q9
- August 11 Live Stream: https://flosports.link/3OpmB8N
- August 14 Live Stream: https://flosports.link/3DnWEA2