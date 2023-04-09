Purdue men's basketball lands transfer Lance Jones

The Purdue Boilermakers have added a new guard to their roster.
Lance Jones announced his commitment to Purdue Saturday afternoon.
Jones played four years for Southern Illinois University and averaged over 13 points per game in each of his last three seasons.
The 6'1 guard was named third team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors this past season.
He was also selected to the All Defensive team for the second year in a row.
Jones played high school basketball at Evanston Township in Illinois.
This news comes just three days after Purdue's Brandon Newman announced he was leaving.