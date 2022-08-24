Purdue Legend Len Dawson Passes Away at 87

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports News) – A pioneer of the Cradle of Quarterbacks, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and an expert in the broadcast booth, Len Dawson lived an extraordinary life. Dawson, a football legend, passed away Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) at the age of 87.
Dawson was Purdue's starting quarterback for three seasons (1954-56), earning All-Big Ten accolades and leading the conference in passing and total offense all three years. He threw for 3,325 yards and 29 touchdowns over his Boilermaker career, both school records at the time.