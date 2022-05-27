Purdue launches nation's first semiconductor degree program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University on Friday announced the launch of the nation's first comprehensive semiconductor degrees program.
The university estimates at least 50,000 trained semiconductor engineers will be needed in the United States to meet the rapidly growing demand in the vital field.
Purdue Executive Vice President and College of Engineering Dean Mung Chiang says computer chips are the foundation of the digital economy.
"It is about our economic and job security for all industries from the automakers to ag-tech in our state to pharmaceutical manufacturing to national defense," he says.
As part of the program, Purdue's College of Engineering will provide a summer-long semiconductor experience and fund scholarships for students in the new master's degree program.