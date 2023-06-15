Purdue, IU presidents agree to dissolve IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue is expanding its footprint in the Hoosier state's capital city.
Purdue University in Indianapolis will start July 1, 2024, after presidents at Purdue and Indiana University agreed to dissolve IUPUI.
IUPUI's final day is June 30, 2024.
According to Purdue, the university will independently run a new, 28-acre site.
That's in addition to the current engineering and technology buildings in Indy.
Purdue also plans to add more locations throughout the city in the future.
There will be no chancellor because it will not be a regional University.