Purdue institute hopes to expand pharma manufacturing in Indiana, U.S.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University recently announced plans to establish an advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing institute.
Purdue researchers will first set up shop within the Indiana Manufacturing Institute north of Kalberer Road, with plans to build a 40,000-square-foot facility in the Discovery Park District.
Pharmacy Professor Eric Munson, also head of Purdue's Department of Industrial and Physical Pharmacy, says experts will study how to reduce manufacturing costs and expand access to innovative drugs.
The institute will also be a training ground for new employees entering the field.
"One of the things that we're definitely looking to is the opportunity to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States," Munson says. "That is a direction that we definitely are looking to explore and also be able to do additional workforce development here in the State of Indiana."
The creation of the institute is possible through a gift from Purdue alumnus and pharmaceutical industry executive William Young.