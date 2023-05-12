Purdue hosts diversity, inclusion and belonging summit

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Minority- and women-owned businesses were the focus as the Purdue for Life Foundation held its Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Advancement Summit.
It's the first time the summit was open to the public.
Minority and women owned businesses in the area were invited for a networking fair.
They set up booths showing off their companies to people walking by. It them a chance to meet other like-minded people in the community.
One of those business owners, Paula Davis, says meeting the other vendors was a big success.
"We did talk about the access to business opportunities can be challenging and how to navigate that," Davis says. "We shared our experiences and how to overcome that."
Davis says she hopes to build a new support system with other minority business owners to improve their livelihoods.