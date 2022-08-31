Purdue hosts annual Lilly Day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue hosted its annual Lilly Day on Wednesday.
Lilly Day is an all-day event that gives Purdue students the opportunity to connect with current Lilly employees. A lot of the students were interested in internships or jobs at Lilly. Even though Lilly is a pharmaceutical company, it offers jobs in a wide variety of specialties.
Purdue Pharmacy student, Cyrus Markazi, thinks events like this are really important to building a future.
The day started with open tabling, where students could introduce themselves with Lilly representatives and learn more about their opportunities.
Then, Purdue President, Mitch Daniels had an open conversation with Lilly Chair and CEO, David Ricks, at Loeb Playhouse.
Finally, there were breakout session where students could learn about positions at Lilly a little more in depth.