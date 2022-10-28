Purdue holds last farmer's market of 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a little chilly outside, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the last Purdue Farmer's Market for the year.
Hundreds of Purdue students lined up outside of Memorial Mall to enjoy their favorite foods and arts and crafts from several local vendors across the state.
However, many people have been feeling the sting with inflation being the highest it's been in 40 years.
A local orchard farmer says it mainly has to do with what the product goes into.
"The price of chemicals and things like that has gone up," said Wea Creek Orchard farmer Gary Kirkham. "We found this fall particularly, the prices of cider and things like that have gone up because of the bottles and jugs and labels."
Kirkham says that despite rising costs, business has still been very good this year.
Many of the vendors were completely sold out before the farmer's market ended.