Purdue holding Diversity Awareness Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is taking time this week to reflect on the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. and carry them forward. The goal is to honor his teachings and and continue to spread them to create a sense of belonging throughout the University.
Purdue University's College of Agriculture and College of Health and Human Sciences is currently hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Diversity Awareness Week. Today's event includes Dr. Terrell Strayhorn as a keynote speaker to explore the differences of belonging.
This Thursday and Friday there are events happening at the Deans Auditorium in Pfendler Hall from 12 to 1:30 p.m..
Thursday Representatives from the Center for Healthy Living will be here to discuss techniques for de-stressing, eating healthy and creating environments of belonging.
Come Friday Purdue Alumnus are returning to host a panel discussing the importance of creating workplace programs that support diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
Assistant Director or Faculty and Staff Development in the College of Agriculture Dr. Linnette White who heads the event says what her goal is for the end of the week.
"There's a commitment to everyone to feel important and to know that they matter. And so in all the work that I do, the daily practices, as well as with my other colleagues we're looking to ensure that we're bringing that collaboration and that effect that says yes you belong, we're encouraging you to belong and we're finding ways for you to get involved as well," Dr. White shares.
All events are open to the public with a virtual option as well.
Those wanting to attend virtually will receive the zoom link for the event when they register online.
You can register and find more information about the events here.