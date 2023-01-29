Purdue hands No. 2 Ohio State third straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abbey Ellis made a season-high five 3 pointers and Purdue earned its first top-five road victory in program history, beating No. 2 Ohio State 73-65 on Sunday.
The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) lost their third-consecutive contest after winning the first 19 games of the season.
Leading by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter, the Boilermakers saw their lead dwindle as Ohio State and Taylor Mikesell rallied in the second half.
Ohio State used a 9-0 run to bring the score to 55-53 with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter, and Taylor Thierry tied it up at 58 after laying in a score with 4:28 remaining. Thierry fouled out 19 seconds later.
Purdue (15-6, 6-5) created separation over the next two minutes as Madison Layden scored five-straight points and Ellis made a jumper to go up 65-58 and led the rest of the way.