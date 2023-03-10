Purdue group schedules speaker who says 'transgenderism must be eradicated'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A conservative political commentator, who recently made controversial remarks about transgender people, is scheduled to visit Purdue University.
Michael Knowles is set to speak during an event hosted by Purdue College Republicans at 8 p.m. March 23 in the Purdue Memorial Union north ballroom, according to online event listing.
Knowles is facing backlash for his comments at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference.
"...for the good of society, and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely," Knowles told the crowd to cheers and applause.
An online petition was started yesterday calling for Knowles' speech to be canceled.
"He has called for the eradication of trans folks among spewing other DANGEROUS hate speech," the petition creator writes "This type of person should not have a platform to spread this hate speech. Hate speech is NOT protected under the 1st Amendment."
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty provided the following statement:
"External speakers do not represent the university. We encourage anyone who disagrees with student organization speakers' viewpoints to speak up with theirs."
News 18 reached out to Purdue College Republicans. We're waiting to hear back.