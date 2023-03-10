 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue group schedules speaker who says 'transgenderism must be eradicated'

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Knowles flyer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A conservative political commentator, who recently made controversial remarks about transgender people, is scheduled to visit Purdue University.

Michael Knowles is set to speak during an event hosted by Purdue College Republicans at 8 p.m. March 23 in the Purdue Memorial Union north ballroom, according to online event listing.

Knowles is facing backlash for his comments at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference.

"...for the good of society, and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely," Knowles told the crowd to cheers and applause.

An online petition was started yesterday calling for Knowles' speech to be canceled.

"He has called for the eradication of trans folks among spewing other DANGEROUS hate speech," the petition creator writes "This type of person should not have a platform to spread this hate speech. Hate speech is NOT protected under the 1st Amendment."

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty provided the following statement:

"External speakers do not represent the university. We encourage anyone who disagrees with student organization speakers' viewpoints to speak up with theirs."

News 18 reached out to Purdue College Republicans. We're waiting to hear back.

Recommended for you