Purdue Grand Prix 2023 brings in fans from all over

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Racers went head to head yesterday in the Purdue 2023 Grand Prix. The annual event attracted race fans, and Purdue fans from all over. The go-kart race is a tradition dating all the way back to 1958.
Students a part of the Grand Prix Foundation spend all year planning race day. Starting in the next couple days they'll begin to plan next years race.
"Parking, ticketing, making sure people are where they're supposed to be, food trucks, people who are inside here, just making sure everyone is where they're supposed to be. That work is all done by students," says Purdue Grand Prix Foundation President Sami DeLey.
Purdue Grand Prix Alumni Organization History Chair racer David Fuhrman runs a mobile museum all about the race. He says his love for it comes from competing during all his years as a Purdue student.
"It was the most important part of my Purdue career other than graduation. We actually won the race in '81," says Fuhrman.
The Purdue Grand Prix Foundation also fundraises throughout the year and at the race to provide student scholarships. They announced on their Instagram last night that they had met their goal of 5K.