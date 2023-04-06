Purdue Graduate Student Workers demand more money

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Purdue administration is taking new actions in response to the pressure the graduate student unions are putting on them.
They are increasing the minimum pay 2,000 dollars more to 26,000 dollars per year. Purdue Fourth year PhD student Olivia Gearner says this is one small step, but they need a giant leap.
"We're happy to have more money obviously from the university. This is one small step but I think that the university is hoping that we're going to view this as enough, and it's not enough," she said.
It will be up to each department to decide how much their grad students will make. Different departments will be paying more than others.
"There's no reason that a chemical engineering major should make more than an English major. We all have the same cost of living. We're all doing the same amount of work for the university," Gearner said.
Purdue has been responding to the demands, and Graduate Research Assistant Andy Lee says he likes the direction things are heading in.
"We are on the right track, but we are still a long ways from where we need to be," he said.
The target amount is around 35,000 dollars a year. Grad student programs are going to continue to push for their desired goal.
"We're trying to ramp up the number of people through organizing and pushing with us, and ramping up our actions and pressures," Gearner said.
The grad students said they are happy that Purdue has given them more money and financial opportunities. They're hoping to see more change within the year.