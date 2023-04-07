Purdue Global Launches "This is My Comeback" Campaign

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue Global started a new campaign on Monday, :This is My Comeback".
Purdue Global is Purdue's online university. Many of its students are working adults who have not finished their degrees. Executive Director of Brand and Marketing Strategy, Kati Pratt, says there is a wide variety of students dedicated to receiving their degree.
"There are over 40 million Americans with some college credit and no degree. This campaign is really targeted at hitting those students, reigniting with them, and encouraging them to not just go back to school, but come back and move forward," she said.
The campaign launched on April 3. Pratt is excited for students to be able to share their come back stories.
"It's really centered around telling the first person stories of our students, our graduates, of our faculty. Them sharing their comeback stories about what it means to come back and move forward with Purdue Global," she said.
The campaign's mission is to showcase working adults who have made a commitment to graduating, and walking away with a degree and a diploma.
"We really wanted to have something that brings to life externally the outward expression of the commitment and determination that everyone who works at Purdue Global has for their students," she said.
Purdue Global hopes that this campaign will help draw more interest for others to come back to school.
"This campaign is really hoping to build overall awareness of Purdue Global. What we have to offer to these working adults with life experience," she said.