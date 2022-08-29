Purdue fraternity ordered to cease and desist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue fraternity, Lambda Phi Epsilon, has been ordered to cease and desist.
That order came from the organization's national headquarters after concerns regarding activities were shared with both them and the university. Those concerns included hazing, sexual assault and academic dishonesty according to documents obtained by the Purdue Exponent.
The fraternity is now being investigated by the university. They will have the opportunity to respond via Purdue's Multicultural Greek Council judicial process in the coming weeks.
News 18 has also reached out to Purdue's Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities as well as Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Staff but has not received responses.