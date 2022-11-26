Purdue Football secures Big Ten Championship spot after defeating IU 30-16

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) - A big day from Charlie Jones in the receiving game and rushing exploits by Devin Mockobee secured Purdue Football the Old Oaken Bucket, the Big Ten West divisional title and a place in the conference championship game. Head coach Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers defeated Indiana, 30-16, and advanced to the league championship for the first time in school history.
Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 290 yards on 18-of-29 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, with an abundance of his efforts finding sixth-year wide receiver Jones for 143 receiving yards on four catches and one score.
Leading the way on the ground for the Boilers was Mockobee, as the redshirt freshman running back accumulated 99 yards on 15 carries with one score. He also caught a team-high five passes for 58 yards.
Purdue sealed the win with an incredible defensive play by redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice, who ripped away an errant pass for an interception and returned it eight yards for a Boiler touchdown to set the score at 30-10 in favor of the Old Gold & Black late in the fourth quarter.
The O'Connell-to-Jones connection was evident in the fourth quarter, as Purdue's QB hit Jones for a 60-yard touchdown with 9:38 left in the game. The big-time play extended the Boilermaker's lead to 24-10.
O'Connell, Durham and Mockobee helped the Boilermakers gain the advantage during the first offensive possession of the second half. The Boiler signal caller connected on two passes to Mockobee and Durham, including the go-ahead touchdown to Purdue's veteran tight end, 10-7. Durham's snag in the end zone, with 10:35 on the clock in the third quarter, was the 21st of his career.
The lead was extended thanks to the running prowess of Mockobee, who scampered 27 yards for a touchdown, increasing Purdue's lead to double digits, 17-7, with 6:06 left in the third quarter.
Purdue trailed by a score of 7-3 after the first quarter, with its points coming from a 29-yard field goal conversion by Mitchell Fineran at the 11:49 mark.
For all the latest updates on Purdue Football, follow the Boilermakers online at PurdueSports.com, and on social media (@BoilerFootball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).
NOTES
• With the two touchdowns, O'Connell moves into sole possession of the fifth-most TD passes in Purdue history with 65, passing Kyle Orton (63, 2001-04)
• The 18 completions allowed him to move past Kyle Orton (786) for the fourth-most in a career by a Purdue QB with 794.
• Freshman RB Devin Mockobee ran for 99 yards on 15 attempts (6.6 per carry) and added 58 through the air on four catches.
• Mockobee now holds the No. 2 spot for rushing yards and attempts by a freshman with 849 on 165 rushes. He is just 26 yards and three carries back of Markell Jones (2015) who holds both records with 875 and 168, respectively.
• With four receptions for 143 yards and a TD, Biletnikoff semifinalist WR Charlie Jones continued to boost his impressive numbers this season for the Boilermakers.
• Jones' 60 yard touchdown from O'Connell was both the longest pass and TD pass of the season. It is the second time this year the two have connected for a 55-yard+ strike (Syracuse, 09/17/22)
• Mackey Award semifinalist TE Payne Durham hauled in four balls for 39 yards and a third quarter touchdown to give Purdue the lead back.
• It was the 21st career TD for Durham. He is now tied for fifth all-time by a Boilermaker with Taylor Stubblefield (2001-04), Dorien Bryant (2004-07) and David Bell (2019-21).
• DB Cory Trice snatched a late fourth quarter pick-six to put the game away for Purdue. It is the third time the Boilermakers have returned an INT for a touchdown this year.
• DE Kydran Jenkins blocked an Indiana 36-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter. It was the first blocked field goal for Purdue since George Karlaftis blocked one against Northwestern last season (11/20/21). It is the second blocked kick of the year for the Boilermakers after Cam Allen blocked a PAT against Maryland (10/8/22).
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers now find themselves in the Big Ten Championship game for the first time in school history. Awaiting Purdue is the undefeated Michigan Wolverines, who captured the Big Ten East after throttling rival Ohio State 45-23 earlier in the day.