Purdue football resumes play against Virginia Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue football runs out of Tiller Tunnel

BLACKSBURG, VA (WLFI) — Purdue football will resume play against Virginia Tech at 6:15 p.m. 

Kickoff was originally set for 12:00 p.m. but the game went into a weather delay at 12:48 p.m. because of heavy rain and lightning. 

Purdue led 7-0 before the delay thanks to a Devin Mockobee touchdown.

When the game resumes, it will be Purdue ball, 3rd-and-7 at the Virginia Tech 49-yard line. There will be 5:50 left in first quarter. 

How to watch:

Cable: ESPNU

Digital: ESPN3 through the ESPN app, ESPN+ and ACCNX on the ESPN app

News 18 will also have highlights on the 11 p.m. Saturday show

