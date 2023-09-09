Purdue football resumes play against Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA (WLFI) — Purdue football will resume play against Virginia Tech at 6:15 p.m.
Kickoff was originally set for 12:00 p.m. but the game went into a weather delay at 12:48 p.m. because of heavy rain and lightning.
Purdue led 7-0 before the delay thanks to a Devin Mockobee touchdown.
When the game resumes, it will be Purdue ball, 3rd-and-7 at the Virginia Tech 49-yard line. There will be 5:50 left in first quarter.
How to watch:
Cable: ESPNU
Digital: ESPN3 through the ESPN app, ESPN+ and ACCNX on the ESPN app
News 18 will also have highlights on the 11 p.m. Saturday show