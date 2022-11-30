Purdue Football players tabbed to all conference honors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Behind the Big Ten's top passing offense, Purdue Football was well represented with All-Big Ten honors as the conference announced the offensive selections Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 30). Charlie Jones earned First Team All-B1G accolades, while Payne Durham and Aidan O'Connell were tabbed Second Team All-B1G.
In addition to the spectacular trio, four other Boilermakers on the offensive side of the ball were recognized for strong seasons. Devin Mockobee, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege and Marcus Mbow were named All-B1G Honorable Mention.
Jones continues the tradition of First Team All-B1G wide receivers under Jeff Brohm, joining Rondale Moore (2018) and David Bell (2020, 2021). The Iowa transfer has been the best receiver in the conference all season long, leading the league and ranking Top 5 nationally in receptions (3rd-97), touchdowns (3rd-12) and receiving yards (5th-1,199). He is one of only two receivers to crack the nation's Top 10 in all three categories.
Jones is the only Big Ten receiver since 2000 to produce five games with at least 10 catches and 100 yards in a single season. He has recorded seven 100-yard games this year, including five in B1G play, tying a school record with four other Boilermakers: David Bell (2021), Rondale Moore (2018), John Standeford (2002) and Steve Griffin (1984). In conference action, Jones has hauled in 7.6 receptions per game to go along with 91.0 receiving yards per game to lead the league. He is 108 yards away from setting a new Purdue single-season record for receiving yards.
Durham has been an important piece of the Purdue offense with 54 catches for 550 yards and eight touchdowns to rank second among Boilermakers in all three categories. The Mackey Award semifinalist ranks among the top tight ends nationwide, cracking the Top 10 in touchdowns (2nd-8), receptions (3rd-54) and receiving yards (8th-550).
Durham hauled in his 21st career touchdown reception in the win over Indiana, tying three of the best receivers in Purdue history (former teammate David Bell, Dorien Bryant and Taylor Stubblefield) for fifth on Purdue's all-time list. He ranks second among tight ends, trailing Dave Young (27, 1977-80).
O'Connell earns second team honors for the second straight year by the conference coaches, while the media placed the Purdue quarterback on the third team. The Burlsworth Trophy finalist paces the Big Ten in passing yards per game, averaging 284.0 yards to also rank 14th nationally. The sixth-year senior completes 26.2 passes per game, sixth most in the country.
Over his career, O'Connell has completed 67 percent of his passes to become the most accurate quarterback in program history. He ranks in the program's Top 10 in several other career categories as well: 500-yard games (T1st – 2), 400-yard games (2nd – 5), 300-yard games (2nd – 13), touchdown passes (5th – 65), passing completions (4th – 786) and passing yards (6th – 8,853).
Exploding onto the scene, Mockobee put together a strong redshirt-freshman season to earn honorable mention recognition. The walk-on running back leads the Purdue rushing attack with 849 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Regarding freshman running backs throughout Purdue history, Mockobee ranks second in yards and attempts as well as fourth in touchdowns; he is only 26 yards away from Purdue's freshman rushing record held by Markell Jones (2015).
Mockobee has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolades twice this season, most recently following last week's performance at Indiana. All four of Mockobee's 100-yard games this season have come in Big Ten games, increasing his output to 89.0 yards per game in conference action; his average ranks fifth in the conference, while leading all B1G freshman running backs.
Hartwig, Holstege and Mbow are part of an offensive line that has been a major factor for success on that side of the ball. The Boilermakers allow only 3.75 tackles-for-loss per game, leading the Big Ten and ranking eighth in the nation. Facing the nation's best defense in No. 21 Illinois (232.2 yards per game), the Purdue line did not allow a sack and helped the offense rack up 379 yards for the most allowed by the Fighting Illini this season. In the win over Nebraska, the line paved the way for 217 rushing yards, the most by a Purdue offense in four years.
The offense helped Purdue win an outright Big Ten West title for the first time in school history, securing the Boilermakers a spot in the Big Ten Championship game against No. 2 Michigan in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.