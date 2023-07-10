Purdue Football 'Meet and Eat' At Slim Chickens

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Purdue quarterback Hudson Card, offensive lineman Gus Hartwig and head coach Ryan Walters met with fans for two hours July 10th at Slim Chickens in West Lafayette.
The meet and greet or better known as 'meet and eat' gave local Boilermaker fans the chance to hang out with some of Purdue football.
Hartwig and Card took the Boilermaker Special through the drive through, took pictures, signed autographs and spent some time with those who cheer them on every Saturday in the fall.
Both Card and Hartwig share with News 18 how important it is to spend time with the community and more.