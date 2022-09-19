Purdue Football looks to fix penalty issues follow Syracuse loss

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue football suffered yet another last minute loss, this time on the road against Syracuse on Saturday.
Both teams started out slow going into half with the boilers up 9-3. In the end the game really came down to the fourth quarter.
In that last quarter alone the two teams scored a combined 42 points.
The Boilers thought they had the win secured after Aidan O'connell sent an 11 yard touchdown into Payne Durham with just a little over a minute left in the game.
Unfortunately for Purdue, multiple penalties followed that touchdown, helping Syracuse find the endzone themselves. Sending the boilermakers home with their second loss of the season.
Looking ahead to this weekend, Purdue takes on Florida Atlantic University in its homecoming game here in West Lafayette.
The first thing Head Coach, Jeff Brohm did in preparation for this weekend was sit his team down and play film of all of their penalties so far this season.
“Without question, penalties are hurting us and you cannot win football games with the penalties that we're getting. So that has to get fixed. Football is a tough physical, emotional game and we got to make sure we control our emotions at all times, no matter what's going on. Right now that the complete focus is on those things and get ready for Florida Atlantic who has really good athletes and good players, and they play a good football team so we're gonna have to play well,” Said head coach, Jeff Brohm.
Purdue looks to bounce back against FAU for their homecoming game on Saturday at home at 7:30 PM.