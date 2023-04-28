Purdue Football Holds Boxing Class At Westminster Nursing Home

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Purdue football has been very active in the community during the off season. Three players visited Westminster Nursing home in West Lafayette.
Nic Caraway, Andre Oben and Malachi Preciado held a boxing class for residents with Parkinson's disease.
This community service event is different from what the team typically does. Offensive Lineman Malachi Preciado says it was nice to experience a new part of the community.
“it's been humbling, you know it's been very fun just to kind of broaden our horizons a little bit. Usually we work with kids and what not and so you know to work with the elderly and you know and gain some of the wisdom that they have you know it puts things into perspective a lot,” Preciado said.
After the boxing class the players also spent time visiting with all of the residents at the nursing home.