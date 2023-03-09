Purdue Football holding Pro Day this morning

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Today is a big day for Purdue Football as they host NFL scouts for their team's Pro Day. They will begin their drills later this morning around 10:30 inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.
Players will go through combine style drills and ability measurements to put themselves on the radar before the NFL draft. The official NFL Draft is coming on April 27,28 and 29. This is where NFL franchises select new eligible players for the their team going into the next season.
The official combine was held last week in Indianapolis where five Boilermakers showcased their skills.
Purdue Football announced yesterday on Twitter that 11 Boilermakers will be showing their abilities this morning. This includes Aidan O'Connell, Charlie Jones, Payne Durham, Jalen Graham, Cory Trice...Nick Zecchino, Reese Taylor, Bryce Hampton, Chris Jefferson, Mitchell Fineran and Semisi Fakasiieiki.
The event is not open to the public, but News 18 will be in attendance to give you updates throughout the day.