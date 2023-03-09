 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue Football holding Pro Day this morning

  • 0
Purdue players ready to run their best drills yet

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Today is a big day for Purdue Football as they host NFL scouts for their team's Pro Day. They will begin their drills later this morning around 10:30 inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

Players will go through combine style drills and ability measurements to put themselves on the radar before the NFL draft. The official NFL Draft is coming on April 27,28 and 29. This is where NFL franchises select new eligible players for the their team going into the next season.

The official combine was held last week in Indianapolis where five Boilermakers showcased their skills. 

Purdue Football announced yesterday on Twitter that 11 Boilermakers will be showing their abilities this morning. This includes Aidan O'Connell, Charlie Jones, Payne Durham, Jalen Graham, Cory Trice...Nick Zecchino, Reese Taylor, Bryce Hampton, Chris Jefferson, Mitchell Fineran and Semisi Fakasiieiki.

The event is not open to the public, but News 18 will be in attendance to give you updates throughout the day.

