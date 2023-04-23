Purdue football completes Spring practices

Purdue football held their final Spring practice on Saturday.
Head Coach Ryan Walters said they got good, quality work in and stayed healthy.
Walters said he wanted the team to just get out and go play and so he could see how the guys reacted.
He said he's happy with his team in the locker room and the chemistry they have, but the last few weeks has allowed him to see what else the team needs.
"For us as a staff, just really getting to know the roster, getting to evaluate some of the positions that need to better direct us in the recruiting trail and really in the transfer portal as well," Walters said. "I'm happy with where we're at and who we've got targeted and who I think we can potentially land here in the next couple of weeks."
Hudson Card is pleased with the progress he's seen so far.
The quarterback from Texas said his favorite part of the offense is the ability to play fast and not think too much. He said Purdue's offense fits his game and allows him to use his legs.
Card said now his focus is on understanding the ins and outs of the system and getting bigger and stronger with the strength staff.
Overall, he's happy with his decision to become a Boilermaker.
"The guys here are awesome, and they've welcomed me with open arms," Card said. "For me, before you can start to lead a team, you have to come in and show your work ethic and try to build a relationship with guys."
Defensive end Nic Caraway added that Card has really impressed him in practice.
"He maneuvers in the pocket and is a very fast quarterback," Caraway said. "He's mobile and he's just a smart guy. It's not like he's just one of those guys who, if any pressure comes, he'll just want to tuck it and run. He sits there. Sits there, finds his read and always makes the play."
Purdue's coaching staff will now continue recruiting to complete their roster.
Practices and workouts will start up again in the Summer ahead of training camp in the Fall.