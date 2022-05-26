Purdue Football announces kick off times for six games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue Football found out kickoff times for six games of the upcoming 2022 season Thursday afternoon. The Big Ten Conference and its television partners released start times and network designations for select games, including the Boilermakers' first four matchups and a pair of October contests.
The Boilermakers kick off the 2022 campaign at home, hosting Penn State in a Thursday night matchup (Sept. 1). The Big Ten battle is slated to begin under the Ross-Ade Stadium lights at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. For the season opener, FOX is also bringing its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to West Lafayette for the primetime game.
Purdue's first non-conference game of the season, at home against Indiana State, is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network (Sept. 10). The Boilermakers then head to Syracuse for their first road game of 2022, facing the Orange at noon on ESPN2 (Sept. 17). Closing out the month of September, Purdue hosts FAU for another primetime matchup at Ross-Ade (Sept. 24). Also serving as the Boilermakers' Homecoming game, kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Speaking of Homecoming, Purdue is the Homecoming opponent for two conference foes in October. Kicking off the month, the Boilermakers travel north to square off against Minnesota (Oct. 1). The Big Ten West contest begins at noon (11 a.m. CT) with the television network to be announced at a later date. Three weeks later, Purdue treks to Wisconsin to face the Badgers at 3:30 p.m. ET (Oct. 22).
Kickoff times for the rest of Purdue's games will be selected during the in-season selection process, either six or 12 days prior to each contest.
The 2022 Purdue Football season, the sixth under head coach Jeff Brohm, begins in exactly 14 weeks. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 9-4 season, their most wins in a season since 2003. Purdue tied for second in the Big Ten West, which included a pair of Top 5 victories over Iowa and Michigan State that handed both teams their first loss of their respective 2021 campaigns. The memorable season was capped off with a thrilling 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.