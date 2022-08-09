Purdue Federal Credit Union named No.1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local credit union is the best in the state of Indiana.
Purdue Federal Credit Union has been named the No.1 credit union in the state of Indiana on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022.
Forbes and Statista based an independent survey of 26,000 consumers who had checking accounts for each company. Participants rated credit unions in areas of Trust, Terms and Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.
CEO Bob Falk told News 18 that he wasn't expecting the award, but was very honored to receive it.
"We think it's great because this is a survey that we didn't ask for," Falk said. "This is a survey that Forbes does every year, and for us to be on the list is pretty cool to be out there, I think it's a big deal. We're not the biggest credit union in the state, in fact, we're the 8th largest credit union in the state. For us to take top honors on a service score, which talks about how our members feel on how our organization is taking good care of them, we think that's incredible."
Falk also said that serving their customers is their top priority.
"Listen closely to them, you have to listen to them every day," he said. "We talk to them about what is a need and how we're doing. We do constant surveys, everything from if you call in, you might get a call back from us asking how we did. We're going to constantly reach out to our membership, seeing how they're doing, and seeing what they need."
Purdue Federal has branches in West Lafayette, Lafayette, La Porte, and Crown Point.
To learn more about Purdue Federal Credit Union, click HERE.