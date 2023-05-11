Purdue Farmer's Market is Attracting Crowds Amid Slight Inflation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this afternoon, crowds were attracted to the Farmer's Market on Purdue's campus.
The Market first began for the season at the beginning of May, and will continue every Thursday until October.
This was their second appearance for the year.
But with garden flowers, fruits and vegetables among the things the community could buy, one could wonder how the inflations affected the prices.
Fairstream Farms Owner Daniel Fagerstrom gave a glimpse of the differences, saying prices have slightly gone up.
"I kept the same prices for 20 years. I never raised them in 20 years. I recently raised my prices 50 cents to a dollar on some things, which really is just with me the standard price anyway with other vendors. So, there's not much of a noticeable difference in my pricing compared to what you would get at the grocery store, or any other vendor. Marketing materials have gone up, you know, bags for produce to sell, and things like that," he said.
Fagerstrom said root crops like turnips and radishes and tomatoes are items that have been most negatively affected by the inflation.
He lastly shares how the inflation is affecting him personally.
"I call myself a farmer slash homesteader. So, it's kind of like when it's good, it's good, when it's not, it's not. So, it's just part of the lifestyle that I live and I enjoy. So, I can see how it impacts people, and it does impact me some, but not so much being a homesteader," he said.
Regardless, it seems like no one can deny the value of a farmer's market, as one intern who helped during the event said it's about the community it brings.
"What I like from my two years of working here is that it kind of fells like a little village. Like there's always a little story each time there's a new market every Thursday and once the school year happens, it's just flooded with students who are excited to support local businesses. I really think that's fascinating," Senior Engagement Intern Keagan Slocum said.