Purdue falls to Minnesota, 77-69.

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Purdue falls to Minnesota, 77-69.

  • Updated
  • 0
New Head Coach Katie Gearlds is ready for the season to start

The Purdue women's basketball team drops their last regular season game, falling to the Golden Gophers 77-69.

Purdue trailed by 11 points at the half, but turned it on in the third quarter.

The Boilermakers outscored the Golden Gophers 25-to-11 in the third.

But it was all Minnesota in the fourth quarter, putting up 25 of their own points.

Purdue went on a 3 minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter.

Lasha Petree finished with a team high 26 points.

Madison Layden added 10 points. 

Up next, Purdue is back in Minnesota for the Big Ten Tournament which starts on Wednesday, March 1st.

