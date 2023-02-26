Purdue falls to Minnesota, 77-69.

The Purdue women's basketball team drops their last regular season game, falling to the Golden Gophers 77-69.
Purdue trailed by 11 points at the half, but turned it on in the third quarter.
The Boilermakers outscored the Golden Gophers 25-to-11 in the third.
But it was all Minnesota in the fourth quarter, putting up 25 of their own points.
Purdue went on a 3 minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter.
Lasha Petree finished with a team high 26 points.
Madison Layden added 10 points.
Up next, Purdue is back in Minnesota for the Big Ten Tournament which starts on Wednesday, March 1st.