Purdue EPICS Honors Civil War Hero

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Engineers Projects in Community Service team at Purdue created a sign, and helped install a plaque in honor of fallen Civil War Veteran at the Greenbush Cemetery.
Colonel William Carroll was the commander of the tenth Indiana Infantry, the highest ranked Tippecanoe County officer. He was killed in 1863 at the Battle of Chickamauga in Tennessee during the Civil War.
The plaque took around four years to make before it was put into the ground next to his grave. Williams is buried next to many of his relatives.
West Lafayette Assistant Director of Economics, John Collier, began working on the project from the start.
"It's always important to recognize those folks who are willing to fight and die for our freedom. I believe that having a really special cemetery in Greenbush Cemetery in our community is a really positive thing," he said.
Collier's favorite part of the process was getting watch the students learn and grow throughout the project.
The students made the post and the plaque itself, and the Township Trustee helped them install it into the ground.
One of the EPICS advisors, Mohammed Zbib, says this project was very special to the team.
"This is an amazing achievement that we can do either as faculty members at Purdue, or students here because Purdue is part of this community, and we always care about giving back to the community," he said.
Zbib says one of the main concerns of the plaque was the cavitation erosion between the steel fastenings and the plaque itself.