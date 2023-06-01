 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Purdue EPICS Honors Civil War Hero

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue EPICS Honors Civil War Hero

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -  The Engineers Projects in Community Service team at Purdue created a sign, and helped install a plaque in honor of fallen Civil War Veteran at the Greenbush Cemetery. 

Colonel William Carroll was the commander of the tenth Indiana Infantry, the highest ranked Tippecanoe County officer. He was killed in 1863 at the Battle of Chickamauga in Tennessee during the Civil War. 

The plaque took around four years to make before it was put into the ground next to his grave. Williams is buried next to many of his relatives.

West Lafayette Assistant Director of Economics, John Collier, began working on the project from the start.

"It's always important to recognize those folks who are willing to fight and die for our freedom. I believe that having a really special cemetery in Greenbush Cemetery in our community is a really positive thing," he said.

Collier's favorite part of the process was getting watch the students learn and grow throughout the project.

Purdue EPICS Honors Civil War Hero

The students made the post and the plaque itself, and the Township Trustee helped them install it into the ground.

One of the EPICS advisors, Mohammed Zbib, says this project was very special to the team.

"This is an amazing achievement that we can do either as faculty members at Purdue, or students here because Purdue is part of this community, and we always care about giving back to the community," he said.

Zbib says one of the main concerns of the plaque was the cavitation erosion between the steel fastenings and the plaque itself.

Tags

Recommended for you