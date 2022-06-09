Purdue engineers creating sensors to help roadways last longer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Potholes and yearly road repair projects could soon be problems of the past. Engineers at Purdue University are creating a new technology designed to make roadways last longer.
The Indiana Department of Transportation reached out to Purdue engineering professor Luna Lu in 2017 for help with the project. Lu and her team have since created a sensor system capable of telling INDOT how strong a roadway is.
The sensors would send real time data to INDOT about a road's condition. This would then allow crews to make repairs to roads before they start to crack and crumble, which is when potholes are able to form.
The sensors are embedded in newly paved concrete. They have already been piloted on repaved stretches of Interstate 70 and Interstate 74 in Central Indiana.
Lu says INDOT currently has to excavate large cylinders of concrete from roads to test their strength. She says the sensors will eliminate this method, which will save a lot of money for states and their residents.
"This will save millions of dollars for the taxpayers per state,” Lu said. “That savings comes from the material savings. That savings comes from the reduction of frequent repairs. That savings also comes from the reduction of the labor and time to fabricate the cylinders and beams that are transported to the lab to do the testing."
According to a report from Triple A, American drivers spent a combined $26.5 billion in 2021 alone on car repairs due to potholes. Lu says the financial impact of these sensors would be significant but adds the environmental benefits could be even greater.
"By using this type of sensor, we can understand the real strengths of the concrete,” Lu said. “Therefore, we can optimize the concrete mix design to reduce excessive cement use. As you know, one ton of cement production often leads to one ton of carbon dioxide output. That's a very big environmental impact."
Lu says Purdue is also working with the Federal Highway Administration to implement a pilot program for the sensors across the country. She says she expects the pilot program to get underway in California, Texas, Colorado and four other states later this year.
Find more information about Purdue University's work on this project here.