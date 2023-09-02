 Skip to main content
Purdue drops home opener, falls to Fresno State, 39-35

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for four touchdowns Saturday to lead Fresno State to a 39-35 win over Purdue in the season opener for both teams.

Keene, a transfer from Central Florida, threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Erik Brooks with 58 seconds left for the game winner. Keene connected on 31 of 44 passes for 366 yards. Brooks had nine catches for 170 yards.

“He lit us up,” Purdue first-year coach Ryan Walters said of Keene.

Fresno State had a 13-minute edge in time of possession. While the Bulldogs converted 11 of 17 third downs, Purdue was 3 of 12 on third down and 2 of 4 on fourth-down conversions.

“We have to do a better job on third downs on both sides of the ball,” Walters said.

Purdue, which led 28-17 early in the third quarter, managed to regain the lead at 35-32 on Devin Mockobee’s 11-yard TD run with 4:36 to go.

Malik Sherrod went wide from 1-yard out early in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a 32-28 lead. Mockobee was stopped on fourth-and-goal at the Fresno State 1 with 8:13 left.

Fresno State’s Dylan Lynch missed a 20-yard field goal but redeemed himself by hitting a 52-yarder as time expired in the first half to narrow the Bulldogs’ halftime deficit to 21-17.

