Purdue drops a tough game to Iowa 24-3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – On a blustery day in West Lafayette, the Purdue football team could not extend its winning streak against Iowa to three games, falling 24-3 to the Hawkeyes on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Both sides had to battle gusting conditions that featured constant winds of 25 mph with gusts over 45 mph.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones caught 11 passes for 104 yards. He joined Rondale Moore as the second Boilermaker since 2000 to have at least five games with double-digit catches. Jones also became the sixth player in Purdue history to top the century mark six times in a single season.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 168 yards on 20-of-43 passing with two interceptions. Running back Devin Mockobee had 14 carries for 65 yards.
The Purdue defense recorded seven tackles-for-loss, one shy of the season high. Defensive lineman Jack Sullivan led the way, matching his career high with a pair of stops behind the line. Fellow lineman Lawrence Johnson recorded 1.5 sacks on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras for a new career high.
The two sides traded punts early on without much traction offensively in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes took advantage of a pair of Purdue interceptions to open a 17-0 lead midway through the second.
Mitchell Fineran converted a 34-yard field goal with 1:40 left in the first half for Purdue's only points of the game. The Hawkeyes scored the final points of the game 17 seconds into the third quarter on a 75-yard touchdown run by Keagan Johnson.
Petras connected on 13 of his 23 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson rushed for 200 yards on 22 touches with one score.
Iowa finished with 376 yards to Purdue's 255. The Boilermakers were 2-of-16 on third down, while holding Iowa to 4-of-14 attempts.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series with Iowa 50-40-3.
• Punter Jack Ansell punted six times in the blustery conditions with a long of 59 and a trio inside the 20-yard line.
• The Boilermakers tallied their fifth game with five or more tackles-for-loss.
• Purdue failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2017 against Wisconsin.
• The Boilermakers converted on a pair of fourth-down tries, going 2-for-5 on the afternoon.
• Running back Dylan Downing got his first carries since the win at Maryland, returning from injury and rushing nine times for 35 yards.
UP NEXT
Purdue will hit the road for the Cannon Trophy Game against No. 16 Illinois in Champaign next Saturday. Kickoff time and television assignment will be announced later.