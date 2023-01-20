Purdue dominates Minnesota to improve to 18-1, the best start in program history

Purdue picked up their sixth win on the road after defeating Minnesota, 61-39.
Head Coach Matt Painter entered this game recently reaching his 400th career win and 200th conference win.
Braden Smith scores the first two points of the game after a feed from Zach Edey.
Purdue continued to build on that lead the entire first half.
Boilers held Minnesota to 12 first half points, tied for the fewest points scored in a half in school history.
Braden Smith led all scorers with 19 points. Zach Edey added 12 points.
Boilermakers improve to 6-0 on the road and 18-1 overall, their best start in school history.
Purdue will be back home Sunday against Maryland.