Purdue defeats Northwestern to clinch a spot in the NCAA Championships

STANFORD, Calif. (PURDUE SPORTS) – It took a sudden death playoff against Northwestern, but Purdue Women's Golf is going to the 2022 NCAA Championships. In a battle for the final national championship berth, the Boilermakers defeated the Wildcats on one playoff hole featuring all five golfers from both teams.
Entering the day tied for fourth, Purdue and Northwestern stayed that way as the two Big Ten schools fired final rounds of 288 (+4). With the top four teams advancing to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona (May 20-25), a playoff was needed to determine who would secure their ticket to Grayhawk Golf Club. Playing the par-4 10th at Stanford Golf Course, the Boilermakers' team score of 1-over par bested the Wildcats' total of 3-over on the hole to clinch Purdue's 18th trip to the national championship stage.
Danielle du Toit fired a 71 (E) to lead the Boilermakers in the final round and secure Purdue's low individual score for the tournament, giving her a three-day total of 215 (71-73-71) to tie for 14th. The senior Boilermaker started her round off right with a birdie at the first, one of three on the day. Two of her birdies came on par 5s, and du Toit played the lengthy holes 5-under for the week to rank second in the field in par-5 scoring.
Sifat Sagoo and Inez Wanamarta shot matching 72s (+1) to inch into the top 20. The pair of Boilermakers tied for 19th at 4-over for the tournament. After bogeys on two of her first three holes, Sagoo battled back with three straight pars. She played her final 12 holes 1-under par to post a solid final round. Wanamarta finished strong as well, posting a 35 (-1) on the back nine without committing a bogey.
Ashley Kozlowski saved her best golf for last, adding a 73 (+2) on the final day of play. Her round featured a pair of birdies, including a crucial one on the par-3 17th.
It was not Kan Bunnabodee's day, but the First Team All-B1G golfer shook off her round to make a key par in the playoff. With every golfer's score counting, all five Boilermakers contributed to Purdue keeping the season alive and advancing to the biggest stage in college golf.
Despite entering the NCAA Stanford Regional as the No. 8 seed, Purdue is set to join 23 other teams at the 2022 NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona (May 20-25). It marks the Boilermakers' first appearance since 2019 and the 18th overall, all under head coach Devon Brouse. USC (-15), Stanford (-7) and LSU (-7) earned the other three spots from the regional.
BOILERMAKERS
T14. Danielle du Toit: 71-73-71—215 (+2)
T19. Inez Wanamarta: 72-73-72—217 (+4)
T19. Sifat Sagoo: 69-76-72—217 (+4)
T39: Kan Bunnabodee: 73-69-81—223 (+10)
T39. Ashley Kozlowski: 74-76-73—223 (+10)
TEAM LEADERBOARD
*1. USC: 280-276-281—837 (-15)
*T2. Stanford: 283-277-285—845 (-7)
*T2. LSU: 279-284-282—845 (-7)
^*T4. Purdue: 285-291-288—864 (+12)
T4. Northwestern: 287-289-288—864 (+12)
6. Princeton: 295-291-287—873 (+21)
T7. Kentucky: 295-291-289—875 (+23)
T7. Texas Tech: 295-292-288—875 (+23)
9. Iowa State: 287-294-296—877 (+25)
10. Cal Poly: 304-288-287—879 (+27)
11. UNLV: 310-299-289—898 (+46)
12. Sacred Heart: 324-314-300—948 (+86)
*Advances to NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona (May 20-25)
^ Won sudden death playoff for fourth place