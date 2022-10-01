Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota on the road

Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota, 20-10, for their first-ever win at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Aidan O'Connell, who did not get in the game against FAU because of an injury, was back to face the undefeated Golden Gophers.
First quarter, O'Connell handed it off to Dylan Downing for a two-yard touchdown. Boilers took an early 7-0 lead.
Purdue's only other score of the first half was Mitchell Fineran's 43-yard field goal. Purdue led 10-0.
Second quarter, Aidan O'Connell looked deep and passed the ball into traffic.
It was intercepted by the Golden Gophers.
That pick led to Minnesota's first points, a 45-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett. Purdue up 10-3.
Minnesota was looking to tie things up but their drive was broken up by Cam Allen. Halftime score stayed at 10-3.
Third quarter, Golden Gophers got back to it. Eight plays later, Bryce Williams ran one yard for a touchdown.
Williams tied the game up, 10-10.
Fourth quarter, O'Connell had a 28-yard pass to Charlie Jones.
This led to a 25-yard field goal. Fineran gave the Boilers a 13-10 lead.
Purdue got back to it with Devin Mockabee, the true freshman walk-on, who ran past Minnesota defenders to get the Boilers into the red zone.
On the very next play, Mockabee punched it in from a few yards out to give Purdue a 10 point lead.
Minnesota had the ball with two minutes left and was looking to get into scoring position, but Cam Allen intercepted Tanner Morgan's deep pass.
"Spoilermakers" picked up a 20-10 road win against a ranked opponent, and
Minnesota suffered its first loss of the season.