...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 5 to 9
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...Significant Winter Storm Likely Tuesday Night and Wednesday...

A winter storm is expected to cross central Indiana late Tuesday
night and Wednesday...with the potential for significant snowfall
accumulation. The storm may impact travel. Consider making
alternate plans if expecting to travel through the middle of this
week.

Purdue defeats Minnesota, 75-56.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue women's basketball picked up a 75-56 win over Minnesota to improve to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play.

Cassidy Hardin lead the Boilermakers with 14 points. Jayla Smith added 13 points, and Lasha Petree had 12 points. Rickie Woltman was the fourth player who scored in double figures with 10 points.

It was a slow start for both teams, shooting a combined 4-for-17 in the first five minutes of the game.

Purdue finished the first half on a 19-5 scoring run thanks to five points from Rickie Woltman, back to back threes from Cassidy Hardin and  two points from Lasha Petree.

Minnesota closed the gap in the fourth quarter, getting within single digits. But the Boilermakers extended their lead to 15 points to secure the win.

Purdue will be back in action on the road on Thursday night to face No. 21/23 Illinois.

