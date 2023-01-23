Purdue defeats Minnesota, 75-56.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue women's basketball picked up a 75-56 win over Minnesota to improve to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play.
Cassidy Hardin lead the Boilermakers with 14 points. Jayla Smith added 13 points, and Lasha Petree had 12 points. Rickie Woltman was the fourth player who scored in double figures with 10 points.
It was a slow start for both teams, shooting a combined 4-for-17 in the first five minutes of the game.
Purdue finished the first half on a 19-5 scoring run thanks to five points from Rickie Woltman, back to back threes from Cassidy Hardin and two points from Lasha Petree.
Minnesota closed the gap in the fourth quarter, getting within single digits. But the Boilermakers extended their lead to 15 points to secure the win.
Purdue will be back in action on the road on Thursday night to face No. 21/23 Illinois.