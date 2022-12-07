Purdue defeats Hofstra 85-66

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Men’s Basketball pulls out a big midweek matchup win against Hofstra. The boilers won 85-66. Zach Edey led the team in points having 23 and a double-double in the first half.
Starting out the Boilers looked hot, not letting Hofstra score in the game's first four minutes.
Then, the boilers let Hofstra play a bit, but they never let Hofstra take the lead.
Trey Kaufman-Renn was the second-leading scorer tonight having 13 points, one rebound, and one assist.
Boilers are now 9-0 on the year, the second-best start the Boilermakers have had since the 2015 season.