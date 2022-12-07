 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Purdue defeats Hofstra 85-66

  • 0
Hofstra vs PU MBB

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Men’s Basketball pulls out a big midweek matchup win against Hofstra. The boilers won 85-66. Zach Edey led the team in points having 23 and a double-double in the first half.

Starting out the Boilers looked hot, not letting Hofstra score in the game's first four minutes.

Then, the boilers let Hofstra play a bit, but they never let Hofstra take the lead.

Trey Kaufman-Renn was the second-leading scorer tonight having 13 points, one rebound, and one assist.

Boilers are now 9-0 on the year, the second-best start the Boilermakers have had since the 2015 season.

Tags

Recommended for you