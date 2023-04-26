Purdue Day of Giving on Track to Receive Highest Amount Ever

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue's Day of Giving is on track to receive the largest amount yet.
Day of Giving is the day the university raises money for different departments and organizations at Purdue. Purdue Life Foundation President, Matt Folk, says today is about giving back to every aspect of the university.
"Today is really a day where we come together as one big family and help support the university, and help support the multitude of little areas and big areas within the university that people want to support with their time, talent, and treasure," he said.
Donors can choose what departments and organizations they want to donate to. Each hour, the departments are given a new challenge to win, such as most donations in the hour, or most money received.
"Some folks will game the system a little bit. Instead of sending a $100 gift, They may gift 10, $10 gifts to run up their donation totals," Folk said.
There are also a variety of on-campus events taking place throughout the day. Earlier, there was a Pet-A-Pup event, and the College of Engineering holding their own competitions, but the largest event of the day is led by Purdue President Mung Chiang.
"This year there's a long run that Mung is heading up for his investiture. It's a long run around campus with the students and he's doing the last leg," Folk said.
Last year, Purdue raised around $69 million, the most they've ever raised. This year, they're on pace to beat that.
"We're doing pretty well. We've had a couple of large gifts come in. Bigger than normal. So that's helped boost us up. We feel pretty good about the day," Folk said.
For the latest numbers and leaders of Purdue Day of Giving, check out: https://dayofgiving.purdue.edu/leaderboards