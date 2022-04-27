Purdue Day of Giving breaks record donations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Purdue Day of Giving has been nothing short of incredible.
The total amount raised on Wednesday has already surpassed the University's previous record. News 18 was at both the student celebration and the alumni office, as we explain what the event provides for current and future Boilermakers.
"Last night when I was getting ready to go to bed, it's almost like Christmas Eve as a little kid. So this day is extremely important to me, it's important to the university, I know how much we rely on these funds."
Purdue students definitely had something to celebrate at their university's annual Day of Giving. This year, they received funds equaling to millions of dollars from thousands of donors from all over the world. This yearly event is not only a benchmark for their own personal financial goals, but has served as a leader in fundraising to universities nationwide.
"Traditionally, we set the national record for Days of Giving also so last year's record of almost 53 million was obviously the national record and I think we've set it eight out of the nine years that we've been doing this," said Matthew Folk, the President and CEO of Purdue for Life Foundation.
Many people wonder how Purdue generates such large funds, Folk told News 18 that there's a secret.
"Boilers are really a tight knit family for the size of this university," he said.
During the day, Purdue students were able to enjoy a carnival-like outdoor celebration with interactive games, popcorn, cotton candy, and even a Ferris Wheel, while back in the "war room" as the Alumni Relations Committee calls it, the Purdue for Life Foundation was hard at work to make calls and organize the fundraiser in real time.
"Our alum really care about the university. They care about what's happening here on campus. They care about frozen tuition for 11 years. They care that we kept students in class through the pandemic. They care about the level and quality of education that we're bringing to the state of Indiana here, and they care about the businesses and technologies etc., that we're inventing and bringing out into the world to help support not only Lafayette area in the state, but the world in general," Folk said.
Last year's event raised a record $52.5 million with over 25,000 gifts received from donors around the world.
This year has already topped that number with over $67 million raised!
That's the largest amount the University has ever raised; and it's still climbing. The event doesn't end until the clock strikes midnight.