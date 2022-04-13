Purdue commit signs NLI to join Purdue Basketball Program

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain
and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Purdue commit signs NLI to join Purdue Basketball Program

  • Updated
  • 0
William Burg PU MBB

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that Will Berg has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Boilermakers for the Class of 2022.

"We're excited to add Will to our 2022 signing class," Painter said. "Will has really developed the last couple years and can play facing the basket and with his back to the basket. He has put a lot of work into his game and his best basketball is ahead of him. He has a bright future at Purdue."

Purdue's current class is ranked No. 26 nationally by 247Sports, but hasn't taken into account the signing of Berg. Berg joins Indiana's Mr. Basketball Braden Smith (Westfield, Indiana), Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year Fletcher Loyer (Fort Wayne, Indiana) and top-100 wing Cam Heide (Wayzata, Minnesota) as current signees in the Class of 2022.

WILL BERG / CENTER / 7-1 / 250 pounds / STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / RIKSBASKETGYMNASIET LULEA

  • An under-the-radar recruit, Berg committed to the Boilermakers on Dec. 10, a week after visiting officially for Purdue's win over Iowa.
  • Turned down offers from Illinois and Utah State. He only visited Utah State, in addition to his visit to Purdue.
  • Represented Sweden on the U16 and U18 National Teams, and competed in the U18 Nordic Championships.
  • Scored 28 points with 14 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 steals in his last outing.  
  • Berg brings legitimate size as a mobile center who can make plays out of the post and stretch the floor out to the 3-point line.

