Purdue commit signs NLI to join Purdue Basketball Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that Will Berg has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Boilermakers for the Class of 2022.
"We're excited to add Will to our 2022 signing class," Painter said. "Will has really developed the last couple years and can play facing the basket and with his back to the basket. He has put a lot of work into his game and his best basketball is ahead of him. He has a bright future at Purdue."
Purdue's current class is ranked No. 26 nationally by 247Sports, but hasn't taken into account the signing of Berg. Berg joins Indiana's Mr. Basketball Braden Smith (Westfield, Indiana), Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year Fletcher Loyer (Fort Wayne, Indiana) and top-100 wing Cam Heide (Wayzata, Minnesota) as current signees in the Class of 2022.
WILL BERG / CENTER / 7-1 / 250 pounds / STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / RIKSBASKETGYMNASIET LULEA
- An under-the-radar recruit, Berg committed to the Boilermakers on Dec. 10, a week after visiting officially for Purdue's win over Iowa.
- Turned down offers from Illinois and Utah State. He only visited Utah State, in addition to his visit to Purdue.
- Represented Sweden on the U16 and U18 National Teams, and competed in the U18 Nordic Championships.
- Scored 28 points with 14 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 steals in his last outing.
- Berg brings legitimate size as a mobile center who can make plays out of the post and stretch the floor out to the 3-point line.