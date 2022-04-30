Purdue Collectors Memorabilia Show welcomes Purdue athletics fans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some Purdue athletics fans now have a new addition to their collection after the Purdue Collectors Memorabilia Show in West Lafayette.
Tom Schott, the Co-Producer of the event, told News 18 the idea for this show was born out of the pandemic. When social distancing began he and his fellow organizers searched for ways to bring collectors together.
Saturday's show is the third one to date, and Schott hopes they will be able to organize one every three months. As a collector himself, he knows what will keep people coming back.
"What most people collect for is just the memory of going to a game or meeting a celebrity. Collecting took off really in the 1980s and 1990s, and I think the pandemic when everyone was homebound, it kind of resurged. People started seeing what all they have and what else they might like to have in their collection," Schott said.
Purdue athletes like Robbie Hummell, Curtis Painter, Mark Hermann and Everette Stephens signed autographs for fans. The event is not affiliated with the university or Purdue Athletics.