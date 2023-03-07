Purdue Climate Action Collective hosting town hall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Climate Action Collective is holding a public town hall tonight. The event is meant to bring together faculty and students calling on Purdue to reduce it's emissions that contribute to climate change.
The town hall will take place on the Purdue Campus at the Wilmeth Active Learning Center. Specifically in the buildings Hiler Theater.
The evening will include various experts from the Purdue faculty and local community. Attendees will also have a chance to speak and make their voices heard.
They're calling for Purdue to commit to zero carbon emissions by the end of 2023 or the date aligned with Purdue's Big 10 peers.
According to the Collaboration Purdue is currently the only Big 10 school that does not have a public commitment to reducing carbon emissions.
Both the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette have signed onto climate action plans themselves.
The meeting starts at 6 tonight and is open to anyone.