Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue Climate Action Collective hosting town hall

Climate change group calling on Purdue to join the communities plans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Climate Action Collective is holding a public town hall tonight. The event is meant to bring together faculty and students calling on Purdue to reduce it's emissions that contribute to climate change.

The town hall will take place on the Purdue Campus at the Wilmeth Active Learning Center. Specifically in the buildings Hiler Theater.

The evening will include various experts from the Purdue faculty and local community. Attendees will also have a chance to speak and make their voices heard.

They're calling for Purdue to commit to zero carbon emissions by the end of 2023 or the date aligned with Purdue's Big 10 peers.

According to the Collaboration Purdue is currently the only Big 10 school that does not have a public commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Both the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette have signed onto climate action plans themselves.

The meeting starts at 6 tonight and is open to anyone.

