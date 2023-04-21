Purdue celebrates launch of new scooter-sharing service

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is celebrating the launch of a new scooter-sharing service on campus.
The service, called Veo, was founded by two Purdue graduates in 2017.
The founders presented Purdue President Mung Chiang with a custom golden scooter at a recent press event to commemorate Veo's launch on campus.
Veo deployed a mixed fleet of 500 scooters and bikes last month as students returned from spring break.
The founders are also crediting Purdue Foundry's entrepreneurs-in-residence program for helping them come up with a business plan.