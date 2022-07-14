Purdue cancer research lab receives $8.5 million estate gift

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Purdue professor is sharing his gratitude for a recent financial contribution to his research lab. The one time gift will allow the lab's cancer research to increase significantly.
Purdue Chemistry professor Phil Low has received an $8.5 million donation to help fund his lab's work. The donation is an estate gift from former Purdue psychology professor John Capaldi.
Capaldi left the money to Low in his estate after losing his sister to cancer. Low and Capaldi did not know each other when they were both at Purdue. Low is friends with Capaldi's estate attorney, Jack Walkey, who suggested Capaldi leave the money to Low's lab before his death in November 2020.
Low says the gift is enough to fund what would normally amount to 40 years of grant funding for cancer research. However, he adds the funding likely will not last nearly that long.
"An awful lot of the state of the art research requires state of the art equipment, which is invariably expensive,” Low said. “This allows us to purchase this equipment and use it to conduct experiments that would otherwise have been financially out of our reach."
One of the projects this gift will help fund applies a method which forces cancer cells to glow like fluorescent lights during surgeries. This allows the surgeon to find and remove more cancerous tissue and helps the T cells kill only cancerous cells. If successful, Low says the process could lead to longer lifespans and a better quality of life for thousands of cancer patients.
"It's a remarkable gift,” Low said. “I don't know of any prior gift to an individual's research program at the university that has been anywhere near this large."
