Purdue building better cybersecurity for ransomware

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A growing number of Russian cyberattacks have targeted businesses, schools and federal agencies in the U.S. The Department of Defense is putting pressure on software producers to be more transparent about what is inside their products.
Many of these hacks stem from software operators and service providers not knowing the specifics of what is in their infrastructure, making it harder to determine what the problem is during an attack.
Santiago Torres-Arias, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue University, said that it is near impossible to create hack-proof software.
Because of this, he believes better processes and tools need to be developed to minimize damage when cyberattacks happen.
"Software doesn't follow the same quality standards that other critical services and products such as say food or medicine. As we see, this compromises surface, we're starting to identify software equality as the crucial point in the general supply chain," said Torres-Arias.
