Purdue Board of Trustees approves twelfth year of frozen tuition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition through the 2024-2025 school year at a Friday meeting.
While tuition will be frozen for a twelfth straight year, fees will increase for several students in the aviation program. Fee increases will vary from class to class based on instructional costs, with a 3% average increase across the board.
Purdue University Deputy CFO Eva Nodine said that the increases are only meant to cover rising instructional costs.
“The flight program is very intensive from expense and equipment,” Nodine said. “There's a need, in turn, to raise those fees each and every year.”
Those fee increases will take effect as early as the fall of 2023.
This vote comes after a record 72,000 applications made their way to the West Lafayette campus. Over 9,000 of those students are expected to attend in the fall.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Michael Berghoff said the tuition freeze began on a trial basis.
“When we started thinking about affordability for students we did an experiment, which was, let's try a year without raising our tuition,” Berghoff said. “And at the conclusion of that year our revenues exceeded our expenses, it's very complicated. So why would we raise our tuition if our revenues exceeded our expenses?”
What was once an experiment has saved students an estimated $1.2 billion to date.