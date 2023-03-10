Purdue Basketball: Starting Five Shake Up Ahead of Big 10 Tournament

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLFI) — March is among us and so is the Big 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Purdue heads into the tournament as the number one seed sending the team in with a double bye straight to the quarterfinals.
This Purdue team has seen some changes lately, especially with the starting line up.
Very late into regular season play Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis have crept into the starting five.
Ahead of the teams first game in Chicago against Rutgers, both Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis talk about their roles on the team going into the postseason.