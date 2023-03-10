 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue Basketball: Starting Five Shake Up Ahead of Big 10 Tournament

  • 0
Brandon Newman last season hot streak

Guard,, Brandon Newman, finds his way into starting lineup last in the season.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLFI) —  March is among us and so is the Big 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament. 

Purdue heads into the tournament as the number one seed sending the team in with a double bye straight to the quarterfinals. 

This Purdue team has seen some changes lately, especially with the starting line up. 

Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman find themselves in Purdue's starting lineup late in the season going into post season.

Very late into regular season play Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis have crept into the starting five. 

Ahead of the teams first game in Chicago against Rutgers, both Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis talk about their roles on the team going into the postseason. 

 

Recommended for you