Purdue Baseball looks to end the season at the top

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —It’s never too early to start talking about spring sports. After all, Purdue Baseball left today to head to Texas to start its season later this week.
Purdue Baseball is coming off one of the best seasons they’ve had since 2018.
This year the team not only looks to start the season off like they did last year, but they hope to end the season in a better way.
To do that, the Boilers have been putting in a lot of work since stepping off the field in 2022.
Head Coach Greg Goff said, “When we got back from the summer and started in the fall, you know we told them we’re training to win a national championship. And we had a great year last year but didn’t finish where we really wanted to. And this year we want to put a full season together.”
However, putting an entire season together will be no walk in the park for this team.
After all, they’re facing off against the National Champions, The Ole Miss Rebels, in the fourth week of the season.
Goff said that game, along with many others on the schedule will be tough. However, he feels his team is well prepared.
Goff said, “For baseball, it’s a game of failure. And you got to be able to handle that type of failure. And I think our guys have been prepared. Whether it’s mental, whether it’s physical, I think we’ve done a really good job in the weight room, and things of that nature, and I think they’re going to be ready to rock and roll.”
21 players return this year along with 19 new additions. And everyone is on the same page about what they want to accomplish this year.
Goof said, “It’s a year we have to compete for the top of the league. You know we want to be in those top 3 and 4 teams, we want to have a chance to play in a regional this year. My goal is to have an opportunity to host here at Alexander at our beautiful facility. You know those are the things that are coming. You know there is no place I’d rather be than Purdue, and there’s no team I’d rather coach than our guys.”
The team will take to the diamond for the first time this year on Friday. The first pitch is set for 4 P.M.