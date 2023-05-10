Purdue Baseball falls in last midweek matchup game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue baseball was back in action for its last midweek matchup of the year. Boilers traveled up to the windy city to take on the University of Illinois Chicago.
Purdue was also looking for a revenge win. Last time out against the Flames the Boilermakers lost 6-4 at home.
However, it seems that history would repeat itself once again.
Purdue had some trouble early on in the game with their pitching. Several wild pitches from Carter Doorn, paired with hot bats from the flames, would lead to five runs being scored in the first two innings.
Boilers would trail 5-0 heading all the way to the top of the fourth.
But Purdue would fight back a bit. Paul Toetz got things started for the team as he sent one into left field to record an RBI double. After that, Boilers would notch another run in their belts before ending the inning.
At one point in the game, the gold and black were close to smelling a comeback.
Purdue ended up cutting the lead to 5-3 at the top of the sixth. However, the Flames proved too hot to put out tonight.
UIC scored two more in the bottom of the sixth to put them in the lead by four.
The Flames take the game 7-3.
OTHER SCORES:
Softball:
West Lafayette def. Tri-County, 15-7.
Brownsburg def. Harrison, 9-4.
Delphi def. Sheridan, 8-5.
Baseball:
Lafayette Jeff def. Western, 12-9.
Tri-County def. Faith Christian, 11-0.
Delphi def. Sheridan, 14-2.
Girls Tennis:
West Lafayette def. McCutcheon, 4-1.